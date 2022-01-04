Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 04 January 2022)
- Since 31 December 2021, widespread floods caused by heavy rainfall have been affecting the Regencies of East Aceh and Aceh Tamiang (Aceh Province, northern Sumatra), resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), in East Aceh Regency one person died, more than 4,800 families have been evacuated and approximately 23,200 people affected. In Aceh Tamiang Regency, more than 4,300 people have been affected and 1,436 houses flooded.
- Light rain is expected across the two Regencies on 4-5 January.