Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, BNPB, AHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 May 2020)

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), one person died, 95 households (approximately 700 people) have been displaced and 35 houses flooded in several Districts of Aceh Province. The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) reports 10 displaced people, 4,985 affected and widespread damage to houses and infrastructure in Ogan Komering Ulu Regency (South Sumatra Province).