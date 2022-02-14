Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, BNPB, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 14 February 2022)

Heavy rain has been affecting several Provinces of Indonesia, causing floods and resulting in widespread damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), more than 16,800 people have been affected, and at least 2,200 houses have been damaged in Ketapang Regency (West Kalimantan Province).

The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports approximately 8,000 affected people and more than 700 damaged houses in the Regencies of Tegal and Semarang (Central Java Province). Furthermore, 1,885 people have been affected, and 377 houses were damaged in Lombok Regency (West Nusa Tenggara Province).