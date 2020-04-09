Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, AHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 April 2020)

Heavy rainfall and strong winds have been affecting several parts of the country (particularly Java and Kalimantan) over the last few days, causing widespread floods that have resulted in casualties and damage. According to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), at least 110 people have been affected and 19 buildings (18 houses and one school) flooded in Jember Regency (East Java Province). Additional floods have been reported in the estuary area of Tanah Paser Regency (East Kalimantan Province) where three villages have been flooded and other 538 people affected. Local authorities are currently assessing the impact. For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected regions.