Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, AHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 July 2020)
- Heavy rain affected several parts of Sulawesi Island and Maluku Islands on 3-4 July, causing floods due to the overflows of the main rivers and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA), in Gorontalo Province (northern Sulawesi) 1,321 people have been displaced across Bone Bolango Regency, 2,991 affected and 895 houses damaged over Boalemo Regency. In Sula Islands Regency (North Maluku Province, Maluku Islands) 240 people have been displaced, 1,190 affected and 238 houses damaged.
- Local authorities provided help in the evacuation process and assistance for those affected.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over North Maluku Province and light rain is expected across some parts of Gorontalo Province.