Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 November 2020)

  • Heavy rain has been affecting Java Island since the last few days, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.

  • According to media reports, 2 people have died in Cilacap Regency (western Central Java Province) and 3,811 have been displaced across 46 villages of Central Java Province.

  • The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) reports 57 affected and 51 displaced people in Pacitan Regency (East Java Province).

  • For the next 24 hours, heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the already affected Provinces.

