Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 November 2020)

Heavy rain has been affecting Java Island since the last few days, causing floods and resulting in casualties and damage.

According to media reports, 2 people have died in Cilacap Regency (western Central Java Province) and 3,811 have been displaced across 46 villages of Central Java Province.

The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre) reports 57 affected and 51 displaced people in Pacitan Regency (East Java Province).