Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 8 October 2021)

On 4-5 October, floods caused by heavy rain were reported across Medan City (North Sumatra Province), East, West, Central Kalimantan (Borneo Island), resulting in casualties.

According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), at least 15,596 households have been affected and more than 15,000 houses have been damaged by coastal flooding that occurred on 5 October in Medan City.

In West and East Kalimantan, 543 people have been displaced due to floods and in Central Kalimantan about 223 families have been affected by river overflow.