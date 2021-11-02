Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 2 November 2021)
- Since 29 October, flooding caused by heavy rainfall has been affecting different parts of Indonesia, resulting in damage, as reported by the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre).
- At least 830 people have been affected by the overflow of the Marisa River in Gontalo Province (Sulawesi Island). In West Java Province, more than 170 households have been affected, and 182 houses were damaged by floods, after the overflow of Ciranggon and Citarum Rivers. Floods in South Sulawesi Province, have damaged or destroyed about 263 houses, one bridge, and affected at least 300 families. In Aceh Province (north-west Sumatra Island), 120 families have been affected by the river overflow as about 133 buildings sustained damage.
- On 2-3 November, heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds are forecast over the already affected areas.