Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2020)

Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain have affected most parts of the country on 8-11 November, leading to casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA), 3 people have been injured, almost 1,000 affected and 97 public buildings damaged in West Nusa Tenggara Province (Lesser Sunda Islands, central Indonesia).

At least 2,800 people have been affected and 140 houses damaged in 3 Provinces of Sumatra Island (Jambi, West Sumatra and Riau).