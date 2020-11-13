Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 November 2020)

  • Widespread floods triggered by heavy rain have affected most parts of the country on 8-11 November, leading to casualties and damage.

  • According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA), 3 people have been injured, almost 1,000 affected and 97 public buildings damaged in West Nusa Tenggara Province (Lesser Sunda Islands, central Indonesia).

  • At least 2,800 people have been affected and 140 houses damaged in 3 Provinces of Sumatra Island (Jambi, West Sumatra and Riau).

  • For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast fo West Sumatra, Jambi and West Nusa Tenggara.

