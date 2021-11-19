Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 November 2021)

Widespread floods and rivers overflow triggered by heavy rain have been recorded across several parts of Indonesia over the past few days.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), almost 3,600 people have been affected and 718 houses damaged across Serdang Bedagai Regency (North Sumatra Province).

In North Luwu Regency (South Sulawesi Province), approximately 1,200 people have been affected as well as 331 houses. Furthermore, in Surakarta City (Central Java Province) 175 people have been affected and 141 houses damaged.