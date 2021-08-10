Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 August 2021)
- Widespread floods and river overflow across several parts of Indonesia since the beginning of August, have led to casualties and damage.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADInet), 750 people are affected in North Luwu Regency,(South Sulawesi Province) and 100 houses damaged. More than 750 people are affected in Banten province (western Java Island) and 163 houses damaged. 200 people were affected and 43 houses damaged in Eastern Seram Regency (Maluku Province).
- Light to moderate rain is forecast across the affected provinces on 10-11 August.