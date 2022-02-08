Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 February 2022)
- Heavy rain has been affecting Java and Kalimantan (central-western Indonesia) over the past few days, causing floods and resulting in damage.
- According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), more than 3,700 people have been affected as well as at least 700 houses in East and Central Java. In South Kalimantan, 940 people have been affected and 265 houses flooded.
- For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Provinces.