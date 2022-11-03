Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 03 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Sumatra Island (western Indonesia) over the past few days, causing floods and leading to casualties and damage.
The ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports two fatalities, more than 1,220 affected people and almost 190 damaged houses across the Southeast Aceh Regency (Aceh Province). In Langkat Regency (North Sumatra Province) more than approximately 6,600 people have been affected as well as 1,319 houses. Furthermore, 882 people have been affected in Aceh Singkil Regency (Aceh Province).
For the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms is forecast over most parts of Sumatra.