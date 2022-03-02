Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 02 March 2022)

Widespread floods have been affecting three Provinces of Java Island (western Indonesia) over the past few days, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINET), in Banten Province (western Java), two people have died, two others are missing, more than 25,500 have been affected and almost 4,500 houses damaged. In Central Java, 3,000 people have been affected as well as 300 others in East Java.