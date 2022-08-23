Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, ADINet, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 23 August 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting Sumatra Island (western Indonesia) over the past few days, causing floods, and triggering landslides that have resulted in damage.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), almost 10,000 people have been affected as well as more than 2,000 houses in North Sumatra Province. In addition, more than 5,000 people have been affected and more than 1,000 houses damaged in Bengkulu Province.