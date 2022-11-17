Indonesia - Floods (BMKG, ADINet, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting central-western Indonesia over the past few days, causing floods, rivers overflow and resulting in damage.
According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), almost 2,800 people have been affected and 455 houses damaged in Batu Bara Regency (North Sumatra Province) following the overflow of the Dalu-Dalu and Bahbolon rivers.
In addition, 690 people have been affected as well as 138 houses in Dompu Regency (West Nusa Tenggara Province) after the inundation of the Rora Bima and Saneo rivers. Furthermore, the overflow of the Kaduwaa river affected 125 people and damaged 25 houses in Poso Regency (Central Sulawesi Province).
On 17-18 November, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over the affected Provinces.