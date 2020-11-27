Indonesia
Indonesia, Floods in Bengkulu City, Bengkulu (15:00 Nov 23 2020)
Description
Floods in Bengkulu City, Prov. Bengkulu
Chronology:
- Floods due to high intensity rain and drainage channels clogged with garbage that occurred on Monday, 23 November 2020, at 17.00 WIB
Location:
Kec. Great Queen
Ex. Beler Gardens
Ex. Kenanga Garden
Ex. Lempuing
Ex. Broken Land
Kec. Singaran Pati
Ex. Panorama
Kec. Gading Cempaka
Ex. Gedang Street
Ex. Padang Jackfruit
Kec. Kampung Melayu
Ex. Sumberjaya
Ex. Kandis intersection
Kec. Wide
Ex. Sukarami
Ex. Shit
Kec. Queen of Samban
Ex. Decline
Ex. Hanging
Ex. Back of the cottage
Ex. Top Anger
Ex. Padang Jati
Kec. Bangkahulu
Ex. Bentiringin Permai
Kec. Palaran
Ex. Swamp Makmur
Fatalities :
- There were victims who took refuge at a relative's house (data collection)
- Kec. Palaran, Ex. Rawa Makmur: 208 families were affected
- Kec. Ratu Agung, Ex. Broken Land: 244 families affected
- Kec. Bangkahulu, Ex. Bentiringin Permai: 30 families affected
- Other Districts (Data Collection)
Total Affected HHs: 482 HH
Material Disadvantages:
- Kec. Palaran, Ex. Rawa Makmur: ± 208 housing units were affected
- Kec. Ratu Agung, Ex. Tanah Patah: ± 244 housing units were affected
- Kec. Bangkahulu, Ex. Bentiringin Permai: ± 30 housing units affected
- Other Districts (Data Collection)
- TMA 50 - 100 cm
* Total housing units affected: ± 482 units *
Effort :
- Bengkulu City BPBD TRC conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with relevant agencies and together with the Joint Team conducts evacuation of victims
- The Joint Team and the community work together to clean up the mud from the flood
Advanced Condition:
- Tuesday, 24 November 2020 at 13.00 WIB, sunny weather
- The flood has receded
- Refugees have returned to their homes
Source: Pusdalops BPBD Bengkulu City
Informed by:
