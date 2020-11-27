Indonesia, Floods in Bengkulu City, Bengkulu (15:00 Nov 23 2020)

Description

Floods in Bengkulu City, Prov. Bengkulu

Chronology:

- Floods due to high intensity rain and drainage channels clogged with garbage that occurred on Monday, 23 November 2020, at 17.00 WIB

Location:

Kec. Great Queen

Ex. Beler Gardens

Ex. Kenanga Garden

Ex. Lempuing

Ex. Broken Land

Kec. Singaran Pati

Ex. Panorama

Kec. Gading Cempaka

Ex. Gedang Street

Ex. Padang Jackfruit

Kec. Kampung Melayu

Ex. Sumberjaya

Ex. Kandis intersection

Kec. Wide

Ex. Sukarami

Ex. Shit

Kec. Queen of Samban

Ex. Decline

Ex. Hanging

Ex. Back of the cottage

Ex. Top Anger

Ex. Padang Jati

Kec. Bangkahulu

Ex. Bentiringin Permai

Kec. Palaran

Ex. Swamp Makmur

Fatalities :

There were victims who took refuge at a relative's house (data collection)

Kec. Palaran, Ex. Rawa Makmur: 208 families were affected

Kec. Ratu Agung, Ex. Broken Land: 244 families affected

Kec. Bangkahulu, Ex. Bentiringin Permai: 30 families affected

Other Districts (Data Collection)

Total Affected HHs: 482 HH

Material Disadvantages:

Kec. Palaran, Ex. Rawa Makmur: ± 208 housing units were affected

Kec. Ratu Agung, Ex. Tanah Patah: ± 244 housing units were affected

Kec. Bangkahulu, Ex. Bentiringin Permai: ± 30 housing units affected

Other Districts (Data Collection)

TMA 50 - 100 cm

* Total housing units affected: ± 482 units *

Effort :

Bengkulu City BPBD TRC conducts rapid assessments, coordinates with relevant agencies and together with the Joint Team conducts evacuation of victims

The Joint Team and the community work together to clean up the mud from the flood

Advanced Condition:

Tuesday, 24 November 2020 at 13.00 WIB, sunny weather

The flood has receded

Refugees have returned to their homes

Source: Pusdalops BPBD Bengkulu City

Informed by:

PUSDALOPS-PB BNPB

Complaint / Call Center Number: 117 (Toll Free)

Instagram: pusdalops_bnpb

Twitter: @Bnpbpusdalops

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Bengkulu City, Bengkulu

Casualties Affected Families: 482

Affected Persons: 2410

Damages

Damaged houses: 482