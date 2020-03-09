Indonesia - Floods and severe weather (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2020)

Heavy rain and strong winds continue to affect several parts of the country, triggering widespread floods and leading to casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), as of 9 March, 106 people have been affected and 24 displaced in Semarang City (Central Java Province). Floods have been reported also in West Papua Province with 150 people affected. A tornado in Ambarawa Town (Central Java) injured one person and damaged several houses.