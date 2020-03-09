Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods and severe weather (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 March 2020)

  • Heavy rain and strong winds continue to affect several parts of the country, triggering widespread floods and leading to casualties and damage.

  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), as of 9 March, 106 people have been affected and 24 displaced in Semarang City (Central Java Province). Floods have been reported also in West Papua Province with 150 people affected. A tornado in Ambarawa Town (Central Java) injured one person and damaged several houses.

  • More heavy rain is expected in the next 24 hours across most of the affected provinces.

