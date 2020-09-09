Indonesia
Indonesia – Floods and landslides in West Sumatra and West Kalimantan (DG ECHO partner, government) (ECHO Daily Flash of 09 September 2020)
Heavy rain continued in West Sumatra causing 2 rivers (Batang Sinama and Batang Harau) to overflow and floods that have been inundating several areas in Limapuluhkota District and landslides occurred in some places. 162 households (552 people) were impacted, with 159 houses were flooded. Similar situation occurred in West Kalimantan, particularly in 3 districts (Landak, Melawi and Mempawah) where heavy rain has caused floods.
Hydrometeorological agency of Indonesia suggested that moderate to heavy rain with short duration is potentially to continue in several provinces in Indonesia, including Aceh, West Sumatera, Central Kalimantan, East Kalimantan, South Kalimantan, North Sulawesi, Gorontalo, Central Sulawesi, West Sulawesi, South Sulawesi, Southeast Sulawesi, North Maluku , Maluku, Papua and West Papua.