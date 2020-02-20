Indonesia - Floods and landslides update (DG ECHO, BNPB, BMKG, AHA Centre, Reliefweb) (ECHO Daily Flash of 20 February 2020)

Heavy rain continues to affect the West Java Province (particularly Bandung and Bogor Regencies). The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 20 February, four fatalities in Banjarwangi Village (Ciawi District, Bogor Regency) due to a landslide. In addition, around 420 people are displaced, more than 115,050 affected and approximately 16,000 houses and 47 schools are flooded. Over the next 24 hours, moderate rain is forecast over most of Java Island. The Humanitarian Country Team is active in supporting the response.