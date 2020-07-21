Indonesia - Floods and landslides update (DG ECHO, BMKG, BNPB, AHA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 July 2020)

In South Sulawesi Province, following the widespread floods and landslides that affected North Luwu Regency over the last few days, the number of fatalities has increased to 38. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 19 July, 67 people are still missing, 51 have been injured and 14,483 displaced in the sub-districts of Sabbang, Baebunta and Massamba.

Additional floods triggered by heavy rain have been reported in Sidengreng Rappang Regency (South Sulawesi Province) on 17 July, where four people died, three others have been injured and 3,640 affected.

In South East Sulawesi, as of 21 July, 42 villages in 14 sub-districts located in Konawe district remain inundated with flood level ranging from 1-2 metres. Approximately 2,354 household or 5,678 people affected by the floods. Around 368 household or 1,211 people evacuated themselves in to 3 evacuation zones. Several paddy fields and various farms affected by the floods in 6 villages located in Konawe districts.

Furthermore, in Sintang Regency (West Kalimantan Province), widespread floods affected approximately 72,000 people.

On 21 July, light rainfall is forecast over most of South Sulawesi, and West Kalimantan, while moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected over the aforementioned provinces on 22 July.