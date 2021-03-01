Indonesia - Floods and landslides update (BNPB, BMKG, AHA Centre, Reliefweb, Floodlist) (ECHO Daily Flash of 1 March 2021)

Heavy rain continues to affect the Java Island (in particular Central Java Province) since 23 February, causing floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in more casualties and damage.

Media reports as of 1 March, one fatality in Tegalsari (Semarang City, Central Java Province) due to the floods and three rescued people in Gajahmungkur (Semarang City) due to landslides. Previously, more than 90,500 affected people were reported across six districts (East Semarang, North Semarang, West Semarang, Pedurungan, Genuk and Gayam Sari) of the same Province.

Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain with locally very heavy rain is forecast over the whole Java Island.