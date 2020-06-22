Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides update (BNPB, AHA, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 June 2020)
- Heavy rain continues to affect Sumatra and Java, triggering floods and landslides and resulting in casualties and damage.
- According to the Asean Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), 10,560 people have been affected due to the overflow of several rivers in Asahan Regency and Simalungun Regency (North Sumatra Province).
- AHA centre and the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) report more than 3,408 affected people in West Java Province after widespread floods and landslides. In addition, houses, buildings and crops have been flooded, several roads blocked by water and debris.
- Local authorities of Tasikmalaya Regency are conducting damage assessment, dispatching help and evacuations for those affected.
- On 22-23 June, moderate to heavy rain with isolated thunderstorms are forecast across the affected Provinces.