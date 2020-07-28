Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides update (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 July 2020)
- On 25 July, heavy rain affected 10 villages in 3 Districts (West Dumoga, Central Dumoga and North Dumoga) of Bolaang Mongondow Regency (North Sulawesi Province), causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to casualties and damage.
- According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), 905 people have been displaced, 259 houses affected and roads and bridges were affected by landslide events.
- On 28-29 July, moderate to heavy rain is forecast over most parts of North Sulawesi Province.