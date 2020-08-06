Indonesia - Floods and landslides update (BMKG, BNPB, AHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 August 2020)

Heavy rain in many parts of the country caused floods and flash floods over the last week, triggering landslides.

Following flash floods in South Bolaang Mongondow Regency (North Sulawesi Province) one person has died, 22,655 people have been affected, 73 houses and 5 bridges damaged and roads flooded.

In South Aceh Regency (Aceh Province) one person died, 6 are missing and one was injured following heavy rain and strong winds. 2,483 people have been displaced in Bone Bolango Regency (Gorontalo Province) and several buildings have been damaged.