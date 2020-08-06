Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods and landslides update (BMKG, BNPB, AHA) (ECHO Daily Flash of 06 August 2020)

  • Heavy rain in many parts of the country caused floods and flash floods over the last week, triggering landslides.

  • Following flash floods in South Bolaang Mongondow Regency (North Sulawesi Province) one person has died, 22,655 people have been affected, 73 houses and 5 bridges damaged and roads flooded.

  • In South Aceh Regency (Aceh Province) one person died, 6 are missing and one was injured following heavy rain and strong winds. 2,483 people have been displaced in Bone Bolango Regency (Gorontalo Province) and several buildings have been damaged.

  • For the next 24 hours, light rain is expected over parts of Aceh Province and North Sulawesi Province.

