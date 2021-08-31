Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides, update (BMKG, BNPB , AHA Centre) (ECHO Daily Flash of 31 August 2021)
- The number of casualties due to floods and landslides that have been affecting parts of Indonesia is increasing.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management reports five deaths, four injuries and seven severely damaged houses following two landslides in Karo Regency (North Sumatra Province). In South Sulawesi Province, at least 62,900 people have been affected by flood events, as well as almost 15,000 people in Central Kalimantan Province.
- Flood warning has been issued for South Sulawesi Province from 31 August – 1 September.
- On 31 August - 1 September, light to moderate rain is expected over the affected Provinces.