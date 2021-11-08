Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides update (BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 08 November 2021)
- Heavy rain continues in parts of Indonesia since last week, causing floods, landslides and ensuing damage.
- According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on disaster management (AHA Centre), at least 4,600 people are affected and more than 2,500 houses damaged by floods.
- In Gorontalo Province (Sulawesi Island), almost 3,650 people are affected and approximately 1,260 houses flooded. In Jakarta Metropolitan Area, 2,031 people are affected and 61 houses damaged as a result of floods, landslides and strong winds.
- On 8-9 November, moderate rain and thunderstorms are forecast over most parts of the affected provinces.