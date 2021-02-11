Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides update (AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 11 February 2021)
- Following widespread floods and landslides that have been affecting West Java Province since 4 February, the number of casualties has increased.
- According to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), 63,700 people have been displaced, 156,800 affected and 39,100 houses damaged across eight Regencies. Additional floods have been reported in West Nusa Tenggara Province where 1,695 people have been displaced and 3,875 affected, and in Papua Province with 4,406 affected people.
- Local authorities are conducting the evacuation and emergency activities.
- For the next 24 hours, light to moderate rain with isolated thunderstorms is forecast over the affected Provinces.