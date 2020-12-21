Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides update (AHA Centre, BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 December 2020)
- Heavy rainfall has been affecting most of Indonesia (in particular northern Sumatra, central-western Java, and Riau Islands), since 17 December, causing rivers to overflow and triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance (AHA Centre) reports, as of 21 December, around 320 affected people and 64 damaged buildings across Aceh Tenggara Regency (Aceh Province). AHA Centre also reports 6,414 affected people and 1,759 damaged buildings across Cirebon Regency (West Java Province), 1,686 affected people and 434 damaged buildings across Kudus and Kendal Regencies (Central Java Province). In addition, around 1,800 affected people were reported across Anambas Islands Regency (Riau Islands Province).
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over most of Indonesia. Locally heavy rainfall is forecast over northern Sumatra, and Riau Islands.