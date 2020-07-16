Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides in South Sulawesi update (DG ECHO’s partners, government, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 16 July 2020)
- Floods have been inundated many areas in South Sulawesi and left post-flood debris and mud in height between 1-4 metres in Masamba, Baebunta and Sabbang subdistricts.
- Based on assessments, approximately 213 unit houses are covered by mud and debris, 10 unit houses have been washed away and there are 4,930 unit houses affected by the flash flood. About 4,202 households or 15,994 people have been affected with 21 fatalities and 23 people reported missing.
- The National Disaster Mitigation Agency reported that search and rescue operations were hampered by thick mud covering roads and houses. As of 15 July, 2,650 people have been evacuated. The number of those affected and victims may increase, as some villages are still not accessible. In addition, electricity, communication networks and water supply are completely cut off.
- There is no state of emergency has been declared by the local government yet. The local government alongside with the Indonesian Red Cross are providing assistance. Immediate needs include clean and safe water, field kitchen facilities, hygiene kits, family and baby kits, blankets, emergency tents, evacuation boats and life vests.
- Indonesian Met service forecasts more rain for the next 4 days.