Indonesia, Floods and Landslides in Nunukan Regency, North Kalimantan (15:09 Sep 29 2020)

Description

JAKARTA - Rain with high intensity hit one of the regions in Indonesia, specifically in Nunukan Regency, North Kalimantan Province, on Sunday (27/9) at 23.30 WITA. As a result, four urban villages in three sub-districts of the administrative area of ​​Nunukan Regency were flooded.

The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) of Nunukan Regency reported that flooding resulted in at least 55 families being affected and 52 housing units submerged with a Water Level (TMA) of 100 cm. In addition, landslides were also reported due to the unstable soil structure which resulted in minor damage to three housing units.

The three sub-districts that were affected by the flood and landslide disasters include, South Nunukan District, to be precise in Selisun Village, Nunukan District in Nunukan Tengah Village, Nunukan Utara Village, North Nunukan Village, East Nunukan Village, Binusan Village and Sei Fatimah Village. Meanwhile, East Sebatik District was also affected, to be exact, Tanjung Harapan Village.

For this incident, the Nunukan BPBD Rapid Reaction Team (TRC) immediately carried out a quick assessment, evacuated residents and coordinated with related agencies to accelerate the handling of the disaster.

A total of 21 BPBD personnel together with village officials and residents were involved in handling the impact of this incident. Meanwhile, BPBD personnel have limited equipment in the field and some of the disaster locations are difficult to reach, so that for the time being the handling is only carried out independently by local residents.

Through an InaRISK analysis study, BNPB identified areas in Nunukan District with moderate to high flood potential with a hazard area of ​​245 thousand hectares. In terms of risk, around 36 thousand populations in 15 sub-districts are people exposed to the potential danger of flooding.

Meanwhile, seen from the potential for landslides, it shows a moderate to high hazard in Nunukan Regency with a hazard area of ​​685 thousand hectares. Meanwhile, 17 thousand people are potentially exposed in 15 sub-districts in terms of risk. This InaRISK analysis study can be accessed at the following link InaRISK to be able to find out the potential disaster risks that exist around us.

Additional Data

Country: Indonesia

Affected Area / Region: Nunukan Regency, North Kalimantan

Casualties

Death: 0

Missing: 0

Injured: 0

Affected Families: 55

Affected Persons: 275

Displaced Persons: 0

Evacuation Centre: 0

Damages

Damaged houses: 52

News Source Link

https://bnpb.go.id/berita/banjir-dan-tanah-longsor-landa-empat-kecamatan...