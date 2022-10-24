Indonesia - Floods and landslides (Floodlist, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 21 October 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect central Indonesia (in particular the Bali Island) since the first week of October, causing floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
Floodlist reports, as of 21 October, three fatalities, three injured people, eight displaced people and around 200 affected people across the Karangasem Regency (eastern Bali) due to floods and landslides occurred on 17 October. In addition, same sources also report one fatality in Bangli Regency (eastern Bali) and one fatality in Jembrana Regency (western Bali) due to flash floods occurred in the same period.
Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Bali Island.