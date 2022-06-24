Indonesia - Floods and landslides (ECHO Daily Flash of 24 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall has been affecting central Indonesia (in particular the Java Island), since 22 June, causing floods, rivers overflow (particularly the Cisarua River) and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 24 June, one fatality, one person still missing, three injured people, 175 displaced and 275 affected people across the Bogor Regency (West Java Province). In the same Province, the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet) reports three injured people, 20 displaced people and a total of nearly 13,500 affected people across Bogor, and Cirebon Regencies. In addition, ADINet also reports 64 displaced people and around 1,000 affected people in the Tegal Regency (Central Java Province).