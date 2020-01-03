03 Jan 2020

Indonesia - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, BNPB, BMKG, AHA Centre, media) (ECHO Daily of 3 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 03 Jan 2020 View Original

Heavy rainfall are affecting Jakarta Metropolitan Area and parts of West Java and Banten Provinces since 31 December 2019, triggering floods and causing several landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 3 January, 43 fatalities. In addition, the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA) Centre also reports an estimated 21,900 people displaced across West, Central, East, and South Jakarta Regencies.

The Indonesian authorities are continuing to evacuate affected people as well as providing humanitarian response. Officials have set up health posts to provide food, clean water and medical support.

Over the next 24 hours, moderate to locally heavy rainfall with thunderstorms are forecast over the already affected Provinces.

