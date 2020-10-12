Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, BNPB, AHA Centre, Reliefweb, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 October 2020)
- Since 8 October, heavy rain has been affecting Bali, Sumatra and Sulawesi Islands since 8 October, triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports as of 10 October, one fatality, one injured person, 2 damaged houses, and some damaged roads across Desan Nongan Town (Rendang District, Karangasem Regency, eastern Bali) due to a landslide.
- Floods have affected hundreds of people across the country. In North Sumatra Province, AHA Centre reports 1,205 affected people, more than 240 damaged houses across Mandailing Natal Regency, and 340 affected people throughout Mamasa Regency (West Sulawesi Province). Additionally 272 households/1,085 people in Seluma District and 46 households/230 people in South Bengkulu were impacted.
- Over the next 24 hours, moderate rainfall is forecast over Bali, Sumatra, Java and north-western Sulawesi Islands.