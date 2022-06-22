Indonesia - Floods and landslides (DG ECHO, BMKG, ADINet) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 June 2022)

Heavy rainfall is impacting parts of Indonesia over the past few days, triggering a landslide and causing floods that have resulted in casualties and damage.

According to the ASEAN Disaster Information Network (ADINet), one person died, and 485 people have been affected by floods in Banggai Regency (Central Sulawesi province). In Cirebon City (West Java Province), more than 2,550 people have been affected as well as 511 houses following flood events. In Maluku islands, almost 500 people have been affected due to flooding and landslide events.