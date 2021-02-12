Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides in Central Java Province (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 12 February 2021)
Heavy rainfall has been affecting Central Java Province since 10 February, causing floods, triggering landslides and resulting in fatalities and damage.
According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), two people have died, one is missing, 90 people have been displaced and 108 families have been affected across five villages in Kebumen Regency (southern Central Java Province). In addition, 108 houses were flooded as well as one school.
On 12-23 February, moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms and strong wind are expected over most parts of the affected Province.