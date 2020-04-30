Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BNPB, BMKG, Reliefweb, media) (ECHO Daily Flash 30 April 2020)
- Heavy rain has been affecting Java, Kalimantan, and northern Sumatra Islands over the last 48 hours, triggering floods and landslides and causing damage.
- The Indonesian Authorities report around 2,000 affected people, 2,000 damaged houses as well as 3 damaged schools across Pidie Jaya Regency (Aceh Province). In addition, one severely damaged building was reported in Panulisan Timur Village (Dayeuhluhur District, Cilacap Regency, Central Java Province) due to a landslide.
- Over the next 24 hours, heavy rain is forecast over most of Indonesia, with locally very heavy rain over most of Sumatra, west Java and north Kalimantan Islands.