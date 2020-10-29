Indonesia - Floods and Landslides (BNPB, BMKG, FloodList) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 October 2020)

Floods and landslides have been triggered by heavy rain in Central and West Java provinces, resulting in casualties and damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), 2 people died in Pangandaran Regency (West Java) following a landslide. In West Java, at least 5,559 families have been affected and 160 houses damaged in Pangandaran and Ciamis Regencies. In Central Java, 500 residents were displaced in Cilacap Regency, 1,650 houses flooded and more than 5,080 people affected.