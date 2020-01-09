09 Jan 2020

Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 9 January 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 09 Jan 2020

  • Following the widespread floods and landslides that have been affecting the three provinces of Jakarta, West Java and Banten, the death toll has been revised to 61 by the Indonesian National Board for Disaster management (BNPB).

  • According to BNPB, as of 9 January, the number of displaced in Bogor Regency (West Java Province) has increased from 12,961 to 14,000 as well as in East Jakarta from 64 to 65 people, while in West Jakarta, has decreased from 602 to 484. The total number of displaced is now 18,870 people.

  • National authorities together with NGOs continue to provide support to those affected.

  • For the next 24 hours, more rain is forecast across the affected provinces and further floods and landslides are expected.

