19 Feb 2020

Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2020)

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 19 Feb 2020 View Original

  • Heavy rain continues to affect Sumatra, Java and Kalimantan, causing floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.

  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), one person died, one is still missing and 2 people were injured after a landslide in Pasaman Regency (West Sumatra Province). In Cirebon Regency (West Java), 15 people have been displaced and 1,120 houses have been flooded due to the overflow of Cisanggarung River. Furthermore, more than 1,600 people have been affected by widespread floods, 1,251 in Solok Regency (West Sumatra) and 379 North Penajam Paser Regency (East Kalimantan).

  • Over the next 24 hours, heavy to locally heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over most of Sumatra, the whole of Java and central-northern Borneo Island.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb in 2019 - the records keep on coming…

In 2019, ReliefWeb continued to break its own records, topping the 10 million mark for the first time, with 10.8 million visitors.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.