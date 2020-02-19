Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2020)

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), one person died, one is still missing and 2 people were injured after a landslide in Pasaman Regency (West Sumatra Province). In Cirebon Regency (West Java), 15 people have been displaced and 1,120 houses have been flooded due to the overflow of Cisanggarung River. Furthermore, more than 1,600 people have been affected by widespread floods, 1,251 in Solok Regency (West Sumatra) and 379 North Penajam Paser Regency (East Kalimantan).