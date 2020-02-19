Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 19 February 2020)
Heavy rain continues to affect Sumatra, Java and Kalimantan, causing floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), one person died, one is still missing and 2 people were injured after a landslide in Pasaman Regency (West Sumatra Province). In Cirebon Regency (West Java), 15 people have been displaced and 1,120 houses have been flooded due to the overflow of Cisanggarung River. Furthermore, more than 1,600 people have been affected by widespread floods, 1,251 in Solok Regency (West Sumatra) and 379 North Penajam Paser Regency (East Kalimantan).
Over the next 24 hours, heavy to locally heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds are forecast over most of Sumatra, the whole of Java and central-northern Borneo Island.