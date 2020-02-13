Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BNPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 13 February 2020)
Heavy rain continues to affect Sumatra and Java in recent days, causing floods and triggering landslides.
According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), as of 13 February, 363 families have been affected by floods and 306 houses have been damaged in Lima Puluh Kota Regency (West Sumatra Province). Widespread landslides occurred in West Bandung Regency (West Java) where several families have been displaced and 80 houses damaged.
The Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) is conducting the emergency response, including the evacuation and rescue of those affected.
For the next 24 hours, heavy rain and localised thunderstorms are forecast across the affected provinces.