Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BNPB, AHA Centre, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 22 September 2021)
On 20-21 September heavy rain resulted in river overflow, floods and landslides across East Kalimantan, North Sulawesi and West Java Provinces.
According to reports from the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) and to the ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management (AHA Centre), one person is missing and several others have been displaced, and at least 37 buildings have been damaged after the overflow of the Palaus River in Southeast Minahasa Regency (North Sulawesi).
A landslide event in Cianjur Regency (West Java Province) resulted in one injured person and about seven displaced people. Flooding in Penajem Paser Utara Regency (East Kalimantan) has affected 103 people and damaged 30 houses and one place of worship.
Heavy rain with lightning and strong winds are forecast over East Kalimantan, North Sulawesi and West Java Provinces on 22-23 September.