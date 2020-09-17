Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BNPB, AHA, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 September 2020)
Since 13 September, heavy rain has been affecting several parts of the country, leading to casualties and damage.
According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, 2 people died and a house has been damaged following a landslide in Sorong City (West Papua Province).
The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management reports 1,490 affected people in Donggala Regency (Central Sulawesi Province) and in Ketapang Regency (West Kalimantan Province) following flood events.
For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over West Papua and light to moderate rain is expected over parts of West Kalimantan.