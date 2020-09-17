Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BNPB, AHA, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 17 September 2020)

  • Since 13 September, heavy rain has been affecting several parts of the country, leading to casualties and damage.

  • According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, 2 people died and a house has been damaged following a landslide in Sorong City (West Papua Province).

  • The ASEAN Coordinating Centre for Humanitarian Assistance on Disaster Management reports 1,490 affected people in Donggala Regency (Central Sulawesi Province) and in Ketapang Regency (West Kalimantan Province) following flood events.

  • For the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over West Papua and light to moderate rain is expected over parts of West Kalimantan.

