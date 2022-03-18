Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BNPB, ADINet, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 18 March 2022)

Heavy rainfall continues to affect parts of Indonesia, causing floods, triggering landslides and leading to widespread damage.

According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB), almost 9,200 people have been affected by floods and more than 100 others by a landslide across several sub-districts of Balikpapan City (East Kalimantan Province).

In Bireuen Regency (Aceh Province, north-west Sumatra), 1,000 people have been displaced and almost 5,000 were affected following flood events. More than 4,500 houses have been damaged across the affected Provinces.