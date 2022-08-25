Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods and Landslides (BMPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2022)

  • On 22 August, floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall occurred in Sorong City (West Papua Province, Indonesia), leading to casualties.

  • According to the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), three people died and ten others were injured after a landslide event. About 2,500 people have been affected by flooding, and 2,000 persons were displaced to relief camps. Floodwaters damaged 1,025 houses.

  • National authorities are carrying out disaster relief operations and distributing food and non-food items.

  • On 25-26 August, moderate to heavy rainfall accompanied by lightning and strong winds is forecast over West Papua Province, including Sorong City.

