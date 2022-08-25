Indonesia - Floods and Landslides (BMPB, BMKG) (ECHO Daily Flash of 25 August 2022)

On 22 August, floods and landslides caused by heavy rainfall occurred in Sorong City (West Papua Province, Indonesia), leading to casualties.

According to the Indonesian National Agency for Disaster Countermeasure (BNPB), three people died and ten others were injured after a landslide event. About 2,500 people have been affected by flooding, and 2,000 persons were displaced to relief camps. Floodwaters damaged 1,025 houses.