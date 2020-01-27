Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 27 January 2020)
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Report
Published on 27 Jan 2020 — View Original
- Heavy rain has been affecting West and East Java causing floods, triggering landslides. According to the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management, as of 26 January, 2 people died and 2 have been injured following a landslide in Sumedang Regency (West Java), more than 350 people have been displaced and 20,000 affected in Bandung District (West Java) and 257 houses are flooded in Bojonegoro Regency (East Java).
- The national authorities are providing emergency assistance to those affected.
- More heavy rain and severe thunderstorms are forecast across the two affected provinces over the next 24 hours.
- Warnings for heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms have been issued for parts of West and East Java.