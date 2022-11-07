Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 7 November 2022)

Heavy rainfall has continued to hit several parts of Indonesia (particularly Java and Sumatra) over the past few days, causing floods and triggering landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 5 November, two fatalities due to a landslide in Kebumen Regency (Central Java Province). According to the same source, more than 8,100 people have been affected in Trenggalek Regency (East Java Province) after floods and landslides events while almost 6,800 people have been affected by floods in the Langsa City area (Aceh Province).
Over the next 24 hours, moderate to heavy rainfall with localised thunderstorms are forecast over the affected Provinces.