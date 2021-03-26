Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 March 2021)

Heavy rain has been affecting central Indonesia (in particular Java, and Sulawesi Islands) since 23 March, causing floods and landslides that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports as of 26 March, 11 evacuated people and 53 affected people in Batu City (Malang Regency, East Java Province) due to a landslide. In addition, BNPB reports 1,490 affected people and around 315 damaged houses across North Gorontalo Regency (Gorontalo Province) due to floods.