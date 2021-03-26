Indonesia

Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 March 2021)

Format
News and Press Release
Source
Posted
Originally published
Origin
View original

  • Heavy rain has been affecting central Indonesia (in particular Java, and Sulawesi Islands) since 23 March, causing floods and landslides that have resulted in evacuations and damage.

  • The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports as of 26 March, 11 evacuated people and 53 affected people in Batu City (Malang Regency, East Java Province) due to a landslide. In addition, BNPB reports 1,490 affected people and around 315 damaged houses across North Gorontalo Regency (Gorontalo Province) due to floods.

  • Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rain is forecast over most of Indonesia, including the already affected Provinces.

Related Content