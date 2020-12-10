Indonesia
Indonesia - Floods and landslides (BMKG, BNPB) (ECHO Daily Flash of 10 December 2020)
- Since 6 December, heavy rainfall has been affecting the Java Island, causing rivers to overflow (in particular Ciberang, Ciujung, Cilemer, and Cileman rivers), triggering floods and landslides that have resulted in casualties and damage.
- The Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management (BNPB) reports, as of 8 December, one fatality, one person missing and 2 injured people across the Lebak Regency (Banten Province, south of Jakarta area, western Java) due to floods and landslides. In addition, several evacuated people across 7 evacuation centres, and more than 1,850 affected or damaged buildings were reported across the same Regency.
- In Pandeglang Regency (Banten Province), BNPB reports 390 evacuated people and nearly 16,900 affected people due to floods.
- Over the next 24 hours, more heavy rainfall is forecast over the whole Java, with locally very heavy rainfall over south-western areas of the island.